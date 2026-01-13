Unemployment falls in Kern County though gap with California and U.S. persists

Unemployment in Kern County dropped to 7.8% in November, down from 8% a year ago, according to new data.

Despite the improvement, the county continues to lag behind state and national averages. California's unemployment rate was 5.4% in November, while the national rate was even lower at 4.3%.

The decline represents a 0.2 percentage point improvement for Kern County over the 12-month period, though the county's jobless rate remains significantly higher than broader benchmarks.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

