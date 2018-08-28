United Farm Workers president stepping down, replaced by first Latina and immigrant woman president

KEENE, Calif. - The president of the United Farm Workers union is stepping down.

Arturo Rodriguez has been president of the UFW for the past 25 years. He will be replaced by current Secretary-Treasurer Teresa Romero.

Romero has been with the union for the past 9 years, serving as both the secretary-treasurer and chief administrative officer.

Romero will become the first Latina and immigrant woman president of a national union in the United States.

Rodriguez's last day as president will be December 20, 2018.