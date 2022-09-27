United Way of Kern County brings Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies to Fairfax School District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — United Way of Kern County has partnered with No Kid Hungry, State Farm Insurance, Community Action Partnership of Kern, and Capital Dental to deliver a Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds distribution to the families of the Fairfax School District.

Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds is a distribution of food, books, and dental hygiene kits to low income children and families. According to a press release by UWKC, two of the largest issues facing Kern County right now are low literacy rates and food insecurity. Children can’t focus on learning if they are hungry, and access to books is crucial in creating routine reading for future success. This event aims to target both issues.

Gabriel Adame, Director of Marketing and Development for United Way Kern County, thanked UWKC’s partners in bringing the event to the Fairfax District.

“We are able to give back to our community in so many ways due to the generous partners that we collaborate with here in Kern County,” said Adame. “As our programs grow, we are continuously seeking partnerships to better the lives of our families in need.”

UWKC will be coming to Fairfax Jr. High School located at 1500 S. Fairfax Road in Bakersfield from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, September 28th for a drive-thru distribution event. They will be distributing free boxes of food, dental hygiene kits, and books appropriate for children 13 and under.