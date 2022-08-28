United Way of Kern to distribute meals and books to students in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The United Way of Kern County is partnering with other local organizations to bring food boxes and books to families in the Arvin School District. On Monday, students and families at Bear Mountain Elementary will receive meals, books, and dental hygiene kits.

It's the latest installment of the "Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies" program that helps bring more resources to under-served members of our community.

This is a drive-thru/walk-up event that will last from 2p.m. to 4p.m at 1501Hood St, Arvin CA