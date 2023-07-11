United Way Study: 4 in 10 households struggle to meet basic needs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Four in ten households in Kern County are struggling to meet basic needs. That's according to a new study conducted by the United Way.

The non-profit held a round-table discussion on Monday to discuss the new findings as a part of the Real Cost Measure in California 2023 study.

They found Latino and Black households are the ones who are struggling the most. The findings are calculated from the 2021 U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey.

Henry Gascon, the director of Program and Policy Development, released a statement saying in part: "We must all do better to help local families address their ongoing financial stress.”

The United Way is expected to discuss the study with community leaders on Thursday at 10 a.m.