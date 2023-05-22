United Ways of California to hold free tax prep event in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — United Ways of California will bring its free tax prep bus to Bakersfield on Mon, May 22.

Some Californians have until Mon, Oct 16 to file their taxes due to natural disasters, such as flooding from recent winter storms. United Ways of California is hosting a tax-filing bus tour to help those who have yet to file. The bus will stop in Kern, with the partnership of United Way of Kern County.

United Ways will help Kern County residents who make less than $60,000 a year file at no cost.

The tax prep event will take place at Steirn Park on 5201 Monitor Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To make an appointment, call (661) 834-1820 or visit the website MyFreeTaxes.com.

