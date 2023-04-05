Watch Now
IRS extends tax deadline for California, other states due to weather

Residents and businesses in parts of Alabama, Georgia, and California, including Kern County, will have until Mon, Oct 16 to file their taxes.
Filing your tax return isn't always simple, and this year's process will be different for many.
Posted at 10:58 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 13:58:44-04

(KERO) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has extended the tax filing deadlines for Americans affected by the storms and tornadoes that hit several states, including California.

The regular tax filing deadline for most people this year is Tues, April 18. However, storm victims in parts of Mississippi and Arkansas will now have until Mon, July 31 to file individual and business tax returns.

Meanwhile, residents and businesses in parts of Alabama, Georgia, and California, including Kern County, will have until Mon, Oct 16 to file their taxes.

