IRS extends tax deadline for California, other states due to weather

(KERO) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has extended the tax filing deadlines for Americans affected by the storms and tornadoes that hit several states, including California.

The regular tax filing deadline for most people this year is Tues, April 18. However, storm victims in parts of Mississippi and Arkansas will now have until Mon, July 31 to file individual and business tax returns.

Meanwhile, residents and businesses in parts of Alabama, Georgia, and California, including Kern County, will have until Mon, Oct 16 to file their taxes.

