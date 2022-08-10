UnitedHealthcare gives grants to Central California Food Bank, Bakersfield Senior Center

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — UnitedHealthcare announced Wednesday that the Central California Food Bank and the Bakersfield Senior Center will receive grants aimed at easing food insecurity.

The Food Bank will receive $200,000 to buy a refrigerated vehicle for the mobile pantry program to distribute food in rural communities.

The Bakersfield Senior Center will receive $90,000 to buy a refrigerated vehicle for the healthy food program to provide home-delivered meals to socially isolated older adults.

“Social and economic factors have a profound impact on achieving and maintaining good health,” said Beth Soberg, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of California.

“Through our Empowering Health grants and local outreach efforts from UnitedHealthcare, we’re working with local organizations in the state to provide Californians with an interconnected system of clinical and social services that can produce better health outcomes and make the health system work better for everyone.”

The grants are part of the $1.5 million that UnitedHealthcare is giving out to community-based organizations in California as part of its Empowering Health program.

The program gives grants to address food insecurity in underserved communities or people who are experiencing social isolation and behavioral health issues.

Nationally, UnitedHealthcare is donating $11 million in grants across 11 states.