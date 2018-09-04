University of Houston student pulls off ad prank at McDonalds

Kelly Broderick
4:40 PM, Sep 4, 2018
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) - A University of Houston student said he wanted to see more Asian representation in McDonald's ads, so he made it happen by creating a knockoff advertisement and hanging it inside a Pearland restaurant, according to ABC13 in Houston.

Jevh M. says he and a friend went to some pretty great lengths to seeing their faces on the wall of the McDonald's.

Together, they created a pretty realistic ad, had it blown up and then dressed as employees using a McDonald's employee uniform found at a thrift shop.

After hanging the photo, the pair went back and found it was still greeting visitors more than seven weeks later.

No word yet on whether McDonald's will allow the photo to remain on the wall.
 

