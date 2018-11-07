Unofficial Election Results: Measures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Unofficial Election Results for Measures:

Measure E: Passed

This allows the district to issue up to $40.5 million in bonds at an estimated tax rate of $.02965 per $100 of assessed property value to fund the renovation, construction and maintenance of facilities.

Measure G: Passed

By passing this measure, it authorized the district to issue up to $15 million in bonds at an estimated tax rate of $.03 per $100 of assessed property value to fund renovation, construction and maintenance of facilities for the Arvin Union School District.

Measure H: Passed

By this measure passing, it authorizes the district to issue up to $90 million in bonds at an estimated tax of $.03 per $100 of assessed property value to fund renovation, construction and maintenance of facilities for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District.

Measure I: Failed

By this measure failing, there will not be a one-cent sales tax on retail sales in unincorporated areas to fund general county services.

Measure J: Failed

By this measure failing, it is against keeping the county's ban on adult-use marijuana businesses, to authorize and regulate medical marijuana businesses and to authorize a 7.5 percent tax on the income of those businesses.

Measure K: Failed

This measure failing means that there will be no citizen initiative to allow, regulate and tax both medical and adult use marijuana with a tax rate of 5 percent of gross receipts.

Measure L: Failed

This measure failing means that there will not be a 7% utility tax on phone, video, electricity and gas services.

Measure M: Passed

This measure passing means that the city can enact a tax on marijuana businesses at rates between 2 percent and 6 percent on retail and processing business and between $4 and $6 per square foot for cultivation.

Measure N: Failed

This measure failing means there will not be an increase of the city sales tax.

Measure O: Failed

This measure failing is against a citizen initiative to allow and regulate medical marijuana businesses and tax medical marijuana at a rate of 7.5 percent.

Measure P: Failed

This measure failing means there will not be a 5 percent utility users tax that would be in tact for 10 years.

Measure Q: Failed

This measure failing means the Kern Valley Healthcare District is not allowed to levy a parcel tax at an annual rate of $82 per parcel for 40 years.

Measure R: Failed

This measure failing means that the district is not authorized to issue $43 million in bonds at an estimated tax rate of $0.03762 per $100 in value.