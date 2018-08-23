Unresponsive man found at Cesar Chavez Park in Delano

Kelly Broderick
10:44 PM, Aug 22, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to a Facebook post from Delano Police Department, an unresponsive man was found at Cesar Chavez Park near the baseball field. 

Police said that when they arrived at the scene they located the elderly man and after KCFD and Delano Ambulance arrived on scene, the man was pronounced dead.

According to DPD, there were no apparent signs of foul play.

The man's name has not been released as the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News