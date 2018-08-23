Unresponsive man found at Cesar Chavez Park in Delano

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to a Facebook post from Delano Police Department, an unresponsive man was found at Cesar Chavez Park near the baseball field.
Police said that when they arrived at the scene they located the elderly man and after KCFD and Delano Ambulance arrived on scene, the man was pronounced dead.
According to DPD, there were no apparent signs of foul play.
The man's name has not been released as the investigation is still ongoing.
