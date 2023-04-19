Upcoming Bakersfield pavement rehabilitation project announced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield has announced a pavement rehabilitation project scheduled for California Avenue between Union Avenue and Washington Street. The work is set to begin Thursday, April 20.

Drivers in the affected area should expect delays and are advised to take an alternate route or allow for extra travel time in their plans. The work will happen between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on April 20 and 21, and then again at the same times May 1 through 5. The work is expected to be done by Friday, May 5.

The City of Bakersfield would like to remind motorists that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and thanks the traveling public for their patience while the improvements are completed.

Watch out for workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.