Upcoming road painting work means overnight closures for Bakersfield highways

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Project continues to work on the roads and highways in and around the City of Bakersfield.

The following overnight closures are scheduled for the first week of September:

An overnight closure is scheduled for the connector between westbound Highway 58 and southbound Highway 99 on Tuesday, September 5 from 9:00 pm until 5:00 am on Wednesday. This closure is so crews can install permanent road striping.

During this closure, westbound traffic will be detoured to the northbound 99. Traffic can exit the northbound 99 at California Avenue and then merge right to enter the southbound 99 at the ramp there.

Overnight closures are scheduled for the Ming Avenue off-ramp from Highway 99 southbound on Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 7 from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am. This closure is so crews can install permanent road striping.

During the closures, traffic will be directed to exit the southbound 99 at either Stockdale Highway or White Lane in lieu of using the Ming Ave. exit.

The City of Bakersfield would like to remind drivers that construction schedules are subject to change depending on conditions and thanks the traveling public for their patience. Remember to watch out for road workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.

