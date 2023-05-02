Upcoming traffic control scheduled for Real Road in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads and highways in and around the City of Bakersfield.

The following traffic control has been scheduled for the upcoming week.

Real Road will be flagged for one-way traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from Wednesday, May 3 through Friday, May 5 between 7:00 am and 3:30 pm. One lane will remain open with flaggers to help direct drivers through the construction zone.

This closure is to facilitate Calwater utility work.

TRIP would like to remind drivers that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and they thank the traveling public for their patience. Remember to keep an eye out for workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.