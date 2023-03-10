Upcoming TRIP projects are scheduled for Bakersfield's roads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads and highways in and around Bakersfield. The following closures have been scheduled over the upcoming days.

Overnight closures are scheduled for westbound Highway 58 at Chester Avenue from Monday, March 13 through Thursday, March 16 between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am. This closure is so crews can install road signs.

During this closure, drivers going west to northbound on the 99 will be detoured to exit at Chester, turn right, and go to Brundage Lane. After turning left on Brundage, proceed to Oak Street and turn right. Take Oak to California and turn left. The on-ramp to the northbound 99 will be on your right.

Real Road is scheduled to be flagged one-way between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17 between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. A single lane will remain open and flaggers will be directing traffic. This closure is so crews can remove falsework, and the entire road may be closed temporarily (no more than 5 minutes at a time) so steel beams can be safely removed.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program reminds motorists that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and thanks the traveling public for their consideration and patience. Remember to watch out for road workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.