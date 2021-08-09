Watch
Update expected Aug. 18 on high-speed rail

Committee to discuss cost, status of path in Kern
The High Speed Rail Authority announced its finance and audit committee will be meeting at 8 a.m. Aug. 18th to discuss several items.
(KERO) — Just how much is the high speed rail costing tax payers?

And what is the status of the path here in Kern County?

We'll be finding out soon.

The original path of the high speed rail was to see the line connect Los Angeles with the Bay Area.

It was also going to cost about $20 billion and to be finished early this decade.

According to Reuters, the cost was estimated at $80 billion last year but could now be as high as nearly $100 billion with a completion date somewhere in the 2030s.

