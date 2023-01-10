UPDATE: Search called off for child swept away in floodwaters

UPDATE (3:41 p.m.): The search for the 5-year-old boy swept away from a vehicle caught in floodwaters in Paso Robles has been called off.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office tells KSBY that the search was called off because the extreme weather conditions became too unsafe for first responders.

AP reports that the child's mother has been rescued.

The boy's father tells KSBY they were on their way to school in San Miguel from Heritage Ranch Monday morning. He said with no signs of road closures, his wife decided to keep driving and the vehicle became stuck.

According to the Associated Press, "The search for the boy, who has not been declared dead, was called off around 3 p.m. because the current and rising water levels of the Salinas River were too dangerous for divers, said spokesperson Tony Cipolla of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office."

The Sheriff's office hopes to resume the search when weather conditions allow it. Neighbors were also reportedly assisting with search efforts.

UPDATE (12:28 p.m.) - CAL FIRE says the area the car was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside and while a woman was pulled to safety, the child was not able to be rescued.

CAL Fire says the area was extremely difficult to access due to downed trees and the area being washed.

CHP’s H-70 helicopter was called in to help around 10:30 or 11 a.m. but officials say their visibility was hampered by the weather and lots of debris in the water.

Another six engines, a hand crew from Nacimiento and USAR team were also assisting.

It was not immediately known whether the car had been located by the child had not been found as of 12:28 p.m. Rescuers said they were not able to go in the water Monday afternoon due to the weather.

ORIGINAL STORY: A search is underway for a child missing in the Paso Robles area after a car was swept away by floodwaters Monday morning.

The call reportedly came in shortly after 7:45 a.m. at the San Marcos East crossing.

San Luis Obispo County says it is now a search and recovery operation for the 5-year-old. They say the parents were able to get out but the child is still missing.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office dive team has been sent to assist CAL FIRE with the search.

