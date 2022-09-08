UPS hiring to fill 100,000 full and part time seasonal positions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For those who are looking for work, UPS is hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers to help handle the surge in packages for what they are anticipating will be a busy holiday shipping season.

Holiday shipping volumes usually start increasing in October and remain high through January, so UPS is looking to fill both full and part time seasonal positions, including package handlers, drivers, and driver helpers.

To learn more or to apply for a position, visit the UPS jobs website.