UPS package undeliverable because of bear in driveway

Kelly Broderick
4:14 PM, Aug 27, 2018

from Bass Lake Summer Facebook page

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A UPS driver got a bit of a surprise when they delivered a package in Bass Lake.

A Bass Lake Facebook page shared an image of the "Sorry we missed you" note left by UPS, with the reasoning being that there was a bear in the driveway.

