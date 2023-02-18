USDA grant financial aid for organic dairy farmers
Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 18, 2023
(KERO) — The USDA is offering up to 100 million dollars in financial aid to California's dairy farmers through a newly created program that is meant to benefit small to medium sized organic dairies.
It comes as farmers struggle to keep their businesses running amid skyrocketing production costs and the funds are expected to be released in the late spring or summer of this year.
