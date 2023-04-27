USDA programs offer help, hope to low-income and rural households

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding the community about help that's available for homeowners still recovering from recent weather-related disasters, as well as those who are looking to either buy, build, or repair their homes in a rural area.

Sarah Marquart, Emergency Management Specialist with the USDA, says one of the resources includes a rural disaster home repair grant with a maximum amount of nearly $41,000.

"Primarily, rural development programs are just regular programs that are available, that we can bring to the table when there is a disaster, and we can offer those resources," said Marquart.

This grant help can address health hazards in the home to ensure a safe environment, and cover disaster-related repair expenses, among other needs.

"This was a special allocation, a special program that came to us through Congress, through supplemental appropriations, to make available to those communities that were impacted in disasters in calendar year 2022," said Marquart. "For California, we've been so used to fire events that this is the opposite end here, where we're thinking about flooding and the impacts and damages from that."

Marquart says there is also a Section 504 Home Repair Loan and Grant program designed to help eligible low-income homeowners over the age of 62 who live in rural areas make essential repairs to their homes.

"This program, the Section 504 program, is not disaster-related necessarily. It's available in what we call blue skies," said Marquart. "Any day, any time, we always have this program available, and this is an every year, year in, year out program that we offer."

Marquart also mentioned the Second 502 Direct Home Loan program. This one in particular is designed to help low-income families or individuals buy or build a home in eligible rural areas.

"With that, there is no downpayment requirement. We can do 100 percent financing. Depending on income, if you are in the lower income thresholds, there can be payment assistance like a subsidy added to that that will help reduce the overall costs," said Marquart.

For more information regarding the eligibility requirements for these home loan and grant programs, as well as instructions on how to apply, visit the USDA's websites for either the Section 504 Home Repair program or the Section 504 Direct Home Loan program.