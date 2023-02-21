V Street in downtown Bakersfield closed for a storm drain project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A traffic alert reminder for downtown Bakersfield. The city will begin a storm drain rehabilitation project on V Street from Truxtun Avenue to 20th Street starting Tuesday.

The project is scheduled to run through March 31 and will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be periodic road closures on V Street during these hours while detours around the work areas will be in place.

This will result in traffic delays so motorists are advised to take alternate routes or allow extra travel time.