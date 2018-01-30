Vacant apartment complex goes up in flames

Mostly Cloudy
This fire, courtesy the Bakersfield Fire Department, shows crews working a blaze at a vacant two-story apartment complex in the area of 20th and C streets on Tuesday morning.
The Bakersfield Fire Department is working to determine what caused a vacant apartment complex to go up in flames early Tuesday morning.
According to the BFD's Facebok page, crews were called to the area of 20th and C streets just before 1 a.m.
BFD says the first floor of a vacant two-story apartment complex caught fire.
No injuries were reported.
