Vacant apartment complex goes up in flames

2:57 AM, Jan 30, 2018

This fire, courtesy the Bakersfield Fire Department, shows crews working a blaze at a vacant two-story apartment complex in the area of 20th and C streets on Tuesday morning. 

The Bakersfield Fire Department is working to determine what caused a vacant apartment complex to go up in flames early Tuesday morning.

According to the BFD's Facebok page, crews were called to the area of 20th and C streets just before 1 a.m.

BFD says the first floor of a vacant two-story apartment complex caught fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

