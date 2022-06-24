(KERO) — The Valley Air District Governing Board approved a pilot program which will provide air purifiers to residents in disadvantaged communities.

The Clean Air Rooms program will have about 1,500 free residential air purifier units with one additional replacement filter.

The district said the goal of the program is to lessen the health effects of wildfire smoke.

Residents interested in information about this program can receive information by signing up for the Clean Air Room: Residential Air Purifier Program email notification list.

“Smoke from severe wildfires can inundate the Valley and make its way into homes, causing health impacts to our most vulnerable residents,” said Samir Sheikh, Executive Director/APCO of the Valley Air District.

“This program is designed to help families who may not otherwise be able to buy an in-home air purifier to protect their families during wildfires.