FRESNO, Calif. - Valley Children's Hospital hosted 'wellness checks' for stuffed animals today,

More than 300 Madera and Fresno preschoolers and elementary school students had the chance to bring in their favorite stuffed animals to be looked over as part of Valley Children's annual Teddy Bear Health Fair.

The students were able to watch doctors give their stuffed animals a clean bill of health and also learn about trauma prevention.

This is the 15th year for the Teddy Bear Health Fair.