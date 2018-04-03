Valley Children's Healthcare named Workplace of the Year for second time in a row

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Valley Children's Healthcare was named Workplace of the Year for 2018 by The Advisory Board Company for the second year in a row.

The award, given to 20 organizations nationwide, recognizes hospitals and healthcare networks for their outstanding levels of employee engagement.

"Engaged employees" are those who "exhibit loyalty and commitment to their organization" and are willing to go the extra mile in their line of work, as defined by the Advisory Board.

Valley Children's has more than 3,400 employees and partners with more than 575 physicians. There are also 425 volunteers in the network which includes a 12-county service area covering more than 1.3 million kids.