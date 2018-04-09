Valley Fever cases increase for fourth consecutive year in Kern County, according to report

Johana Restrepo
8:26 AM, Apr 9, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Valley Fever cases in Kern County are on the rise for the fourth consecutive year, according to a report released by Kern County Public Health.

Valley Fever data from 2017 shows that there were a total of 2,929 cases in Kern County and nine fatalities.

Public Health says it's difficult to prevent getting Valley Fever but made a few suggestions that may help:

  • When it is windy outside and the air is dusty, especially during dust storms:
    • Stay inside and keep windows and doors closed
    • While driving, keep car windows shut and use “recirculating” air conditioning if available
  • When working or playing in areas with open dirt:
    • Wet soil before disturbing it to reduce dust
    • Wear an N95 mask or respirator

