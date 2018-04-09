Valley Fever cases increase for fourth consecutive year in Kern County, according to report

Fair
HI: 86°
LO: 62°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Valley Fever cases in Kern County are on the rise for the fourth consecutive year, according to a report released by Kern County Public Health.
Valley Fever data from 2017 shows that there were a total of 2,929 cases in Kern County and nine fatalities.
Public Health says it's difficult to prevent getting Valley Fever but made a few suggestions that may help:
When it is windy outside and the air is dusty, especially during dust storms:
Stay inside and keep windows and doors closed
While driving, keep car windows shut and use “recirculating” air conditioning if available
When working or playing in areas with open dirt:
Wet soil before disturbing it to reduce dust
Wear an N95 mask or respirator
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
As the county is facing a significant shortage of teachers, the Kern High School District Board of Trustees will discuss hiring teachers who…
SoCal Gas is holding a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site of a new building for its regional base right here in Bakersfield on Monday.
Valley Fever cases in Kern County are on the rise for the fourth consecutive year, according to a report released by Kern County Public Health.