Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical receives $100,000

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to Kern Health Systems, in the last year 2,500 Kern Family Health Care (KFHC) members have battled Valley Fever. In 2017 alone, more than 1,600 KFHC members were newly diagnosed with Valley Fever.

Kern Health Systems is donating $100,000 to The Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical on November 14, 2018. The funding will help the Valley Fever Institute continue its mission to increase education, awareness and provide the best patient care. The funds will also help promote the research that includes epidemiology, clinical drug development, prevention, immunology, and immunizations.

“This donation is a testament to the shared mission of Kern Medical and Kern Health Systems. Together we work to improve the health and wellbeing of the residents of Kern County,” says Kern Medical CEO Russell Judd.

“When it comes to Valley Fever our organizations have taken a stand against the illness, and made a commitment to education, research, and a future where our residents no longer fear the devastating effects of this fungal infection,” said Judd.

The check presentation will be held on November 14, 2018 at 11:30 AM at Kern Medical, Room 1058 at 1700 Mount Vernon Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93306.