Valley Montessori Academy holds donation drive to help children in Ukraine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Helping people in crisis, that’s what one local organization is trying to do, along with a woman who is far away from home, trying to help her country.

“It feels like a long dream and I’m trying to wake up and I can't.”

That’s Elena Schafer, or Miss Elena as her elementary students at Valley Montessori Academy call her. She’s a proud Ukrainian who says her heart is broken.

“It’s devastating to see my country hurt, and because I’m here and I can’t go over there, it makes it harder because all my family is there.”

Schafer is doing all she can right here from her home in Bakersfield, to help those who are hurting.

Valley Montessori Academy is organizing a donation drive to collect baby formula and medication for children to send to Ukraine.

“To help little babies and moms who are right now in some of the cities that have been bombed. They’re staying in the basements where they give birth and stay with the babies. I can't even imagine the pain and the fear.”

The supplies collected through the donation drive will be taken, packed, and then put on a plane in Orange County where they’ll go to Poland, and then transported to residents in Ukraine.

“It does make a difference because this is the least we can do.”

If you’ve driven down Truxtun, you may have seen the county administrative building which is lit up in blue and yellow, to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

“We are just so proud as a county to make a gesture to show our support during this challenging time.” Ally Soper with the county said it all started as a call from the community.

“A resident did reach out to us on our generic Kern County email and wondered if we were going to be doing anything to show our solidarity with Ukraine, and actually suggested lighting up the building.”

Schafer said she is grateful and overwhelmed with all the support she is receiving personally and also to her country and said her work will continue.

“We’ll be helping all the way, as much as needed. We’ll be organizing donation centers and we’ll be helping. Thank you so very much again.”

Valley Montessori Academy on Venture Wy is collecting donations till 3 p.m. Friday evening.