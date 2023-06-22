Valley Strong Credit Union announces $10,000 donation to CAP-K

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Valley Strong Credit Union has announced a $10,000 donation from its members and the community to the Community Action Partnership of Kern's Family Resource and Youth Centers. The donation will help CAP-K continue to make positive impacts in the community.

CAP-K Foundation Chairman Kevin Burton says this donation means so much to the nonprofit.

"With monies like this that come through from the generosity of Valley Strong and their members, we're able to provide better sporting opportunities for the children of, say, Shafter or Bakersfield or East Bakersfield, or Arvin, Lamont… those types of areas," said Burton.

The funds were raised throughout the month of May through Valley Strong's Huggy Heart Campaign. Community members were able to donate by purchasing a 'huggy heart' at a Valley Strong branch with each heart representing a donation toward the support of the programs and services provided to Kern County children and families by CAP-K.