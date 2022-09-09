Vandalism suspect sought in Delano

Authorities in Delano have released surveillance video of a man vandalizing the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. The Delano Police Department says they believe the man in a surveillance video captured on July 17, 2022 is responsible for two separate incidents of vandalism at the church.

First on July 17th and again on August 30th, DPD says officers found derogatory and racial remarks spray painted on the church building and on numerous items on the property. The department says this awful act has no place in the community, and the agency is committed to identifying the individual responsible.

The suspect, an adult man, is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, 5’8” to 6’ tall, and weighing between 180 and 215 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Delano Police Department tip line at 661-721-3369.