Vandenberg AFB set to launch Delta IV Wednesday January 10

Vandenberg Launch set for January 10 at 1PM.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to the Vandenberg AFB website, they are set to launch Delta IV today at 1 p.m.
The vehicle will launch the classified NROL-47 payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.
Last month, you might remember seeing Streaks of light above California were SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched from Vandenberg AFB.
Delta IV will use two solid rocket motors when it is launched.
