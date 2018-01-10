Vandenberg AFB set to launch Delta IV Wednesday January 10

Morgan Wheeler
6:39 AM, Jan 10, 2018
55 mins ago
vandenberg afb | delta iv | launch | rocket | local news

Vandenberg Launch set for January 10 at 1PM.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to the Vandenberg AFB website, they are set to launch Delta IV today at 1 p.m. 

The vehicle will launch the classified NROL-47 payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

Last month, you might remember seeing Streaks of light above California were SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched from Vandenberg AFB.

Delta IV will use two solid rocket motors when it is launched.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News