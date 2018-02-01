Variation of KCSO's email being used as scam to access people's bank accounts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about a recent email scam that was brought to their attention.

They reported that a variation of the KCSO's email is being used as a "phising" attempt to gain access to recipients' bank account information.

Emails were received from "kernsheriff.org" requesting that people click a link to access their Chase Bank account.

They advise that any emails coming from that domain must be deleted and for people to not click on any of the links because they are not coming from KCSO.