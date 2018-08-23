BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (Update: 8:27 p.m. August 22, 2018) The fire grew to a little over 6 acres and is at approximately 20 percent containment according to Kern County Fire.

Fire officials said that they estimate the fire will be out by tomorrow and don't estimate it to grow more than 10 acres.

Officials say there is no threat to any structures.

------

KCFD is responding to a vegetation fire in Lake Isabella. Kern County Fire said that they're responding to the south side of Erskine Creek near Erskine Creek Road and Pasadena Lane.

We will update as more information comes in.