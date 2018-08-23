Fair
HI: -°
LO: 68°
photo credit Bert Fundak
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (Update: 8:27 p.m. August 22, 2018) The fire grew to a little over 6 acres and is at approximately 20 percent containment according to Kern County Fire.
Fire officials said that they estimate the fire will be out by tomorrow and don't estimate it to grow more than 10 acres.
Officials say there is no threat to any structures.
------
KCFD is responding to a vegetation fire in Lake Isabella. Kern County Fire said that they're responding to the south side of Erskine Creek near Erskine Creek Road and Pasadena Lane.
We will update as more information comes in.
BPD is on the lookout for a suspect wanted for a residential robbery that happened on August 4, 2018.
According to a Facebook post from Delano Police Department, an unresponsive man was found at Cesar Chavez Park near the baseball field.
BTown Cards is looking to put a card in the deck for 23ABC and need your help choosing!
Kern County Fire responded to a home on fire near 500 Kirklees Court shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 22.