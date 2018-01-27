BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (January 26, 2018 10:33 p.m.): The accident involving the vehicle over the embankment on Highway 155 has been updated to major injury, according to the CHP traffic webpage.

Earlier it was the reported the accident was along Highway 155 and Keyesville, however, CHP has corrected that information stating the accident is closer to Air Force Way along Highway 155.

==========

A vehicle is reportedly over the embankment near Highway 155 and Keyesville Rd.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.