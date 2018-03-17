Vehicle hits fire hydrant causing flooding in parts of central Bakersfield

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A single vehicle hit a fire hydrant in central Bakersfield around 8 p.m. Friday evening causing some flooding in the area.
The hydrant was near 20th and H St. Bakersfield Police said fire crews could not find the shut off switch to the water main which lead to the flooding.
No injuries were reported, according to Bakersfield Police.
