Vehicle hits fire hydrant causing flooding in parts of central Bakersfield

Veronica Acosta
10:40 PM, Mar 16, 2018
1 hour ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A single vehicle hit a fire hydrant in central Bakersfield around 8 p.m. Friday evening causing some flooding in the area. 

The hydrant was near 20th and H St. Bakersfield Police said fire crews could not find the shut off switch to the water main which lead to the flooding. 

No injuries were reported, according to Bakersfield Police. 

Local News