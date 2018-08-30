Vehicle pursuit ends with three arrests on the Northbound lanes of Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A vehicle pursuit early Wednesday ended with three arrests by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 8:30 a.m., deputies received a call about three people in Virginia Avenue Park that were in possession of three firearms in a black Ford Expedition, KCSO said.

According to deputies, when they approached the vehicle, the suspects fled and led deputies on a pursuit.

The pursuit ended in the northbound lanes of HWY 99, north of Seventh Standard Avenue when the suspects vehicle came to a stop.

KCSO said that one of the suspects ran from the car across the highway to railroad tracks where he was taken into custody. The two other suspects were taken into custody at the vehicle stop.

Deputies said that they located three BB guns which looked like firearms.

The suspects were identified as Jessie Vasquez, 33, Kaycee Cantu, 26 and Shianne Rey, 20.

KCSO said Vasquez was booked for evading and resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia, Cantu was booked for evading and resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and altering a BB gun and Rey was booked for an outstanding warrant for auto theft.