Vehicle v semi on 99 North near California Ave lead to traffic delays

Sydney Isenberg
9:37 AM, Nov 7, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A semi versus vehicle crash lead to traffic delays earlier today.

CHP reported that a semi versus a vehicle crash lead to the semi blocking three lanes on the 99 North near California Avenue.

CHP is reporting that all lanes are now open. CHP says there is fuel in the #3 and #4 lanes still. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News