Vehicle versus pedestrian on Union Ave. between 18th and 19th St.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man is listed in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Union Avenue in between 18th and 19th Streets.

Union Avenue is currently shutdown between 18th and 19th Streets.

The man was hit by the vehicle around 8 p.m. Thursday night and was not in the crosswalk, according to Bakersfield Police.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man is cooperating with police, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, police said.