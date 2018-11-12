Ventura County Fire Department battling fires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There are two fires that the Ventura County Fire Department is battling.

Peak Fire

@VDFD around 11:45 p.m. # PeakFire There are no mandatory evacuations in place. Those in the area of the fire have been asked to shelter in place on Kuehner.

Firefighters are battling a 75 acre fire off Highway 118 and Rocky Peak Road, east of Simi Valley (Ventura County). #PeakFire

Lynn Fire

@VCFD around 11:30 p.m. # Lynnfire: Holding at less than 5 acres. Initial threat to homes is gone due to firefighters on the ground and aircraft dropping water and the pink gel. @ VCFD – at Rancho Conejo Playfields

Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) tweeted, #LynnFire burning toward Hillcrest and Ventu Park Road. Structures threatened