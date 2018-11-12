Ventura County Fire Department battling fires

Peak Fire and Lynn Fire

Amanda Mason
12:35 PM, Nov 12, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There are two fires that the Ventura County Fire Department is battling. 

Peak Fire

@VDFD around 11:45 p.m.  #PeakFire There are no mandatory evacuations in place. Those in the area of the fire have been asked to shelter in place on Kuehner.

----

Firefighters are battling a 75 acre fire off Highway 118 and Rocky Peak Road, east of Simi Valley (Ventura County). #PeakFire  

Lynn Fire

@VCFD around 11:30 p.m. #Lynnfire: Holding at less than 5 acres. Initial threat to homes is gone due to firefighters on the ground and aircraft dropping water and the pink gel. @VCFD – at Rancho Conejo Playfields

-----

Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) tweeted, #LynnFire burning toward Hillcrest and Ventu Park Road. Structures threatened

 

 

 

