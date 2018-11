Veteran's Day deals for veterans, active and reserve military

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Veterans and active and reserve military can take part in these Veteran's Day deals:

GET Bus

GET Bus is offering free rides for veterans all November long. Veterans must show their Military ID to the driver to receive the free ride.

IHOP

On November 11, servicemen and women can enjoy a complimentary stack of patriotic Red, White, and Blue Pancakes. The offer is available on Sunday, November 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Weinershnitzel

Veterans and those in active and reserve military duty can enjoy a free chili dog, small fry, and 20 oz. drink. The offer is valid on Sunday, November 11. To redeem the offer, customers must show a valid military or veteran ID card or wear their military uniform. The offer is limited to one free meal per person.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

On Sunday, November 11, all current and former military members can enjoy a free entree up to $12.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage. Throughout the month of November, current and former military members can also redeem a free 'pizookie'. Only valid for dine-in.

Little Caesars Pizza

Veterans can receive a free pizza or $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo on Sunday, November 11.

Romano's Macaroni Grill

Veterans and military members can receive a free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entree.

Famous Dave's

Veterans and military members can receive a free 2 Meat Combo served with one side item and a corn bread muffin. The offer is valid on both Sunday, November 11 and Monday, November 12.

Krispy Creme

Military and veterans can get 1 free donut and a small coffee on Sunday, November 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering their "Wings for Heroes," which gives active and retired armed service members one small order of wings and a side of fries. The offer is only valid for dine-in.

Outback Steakhouse

Military service members and their families can receive a free bloomin' onion and drink.

Olive Garden

Armed service members can enjoy a free entree from one of 6 options on Veteran's Day.

Golden Corral

Anyone who has served in the military can receive a free 'thank you' dinner on Monday, November 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active and reserve military can receive a free appetizer or dessert on Saturday, November 10 or Sunday, November 11.

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and current service members can choose from 10 lunch offers, including a complimentary beverage.

Red Robin

Veterans and military can receive a free Red's Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries. The offer is only for dine-in.

Chili's

Military and veterans can receive a free meal, but Chili's encourages guests to check with their local chain for details.

Cracker Barrel (Victorville)

Veterans and military can receive a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Offer is for dine-in only.

Sizzler

Guests can choose from three entrees: a six-ounce Tri-Tip Steak, a single Malibu Chicken, or a Half Dozen Fried Shrimp, and a free beverage, including coffee, iced team, or a fountain drink.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and military can receive a free pizza, full-size salad, or pasta from the special Veteran's Day menu. Offer is for dine-in only.

Great Clips

Veterans and current military members can receive a free haircut on Sunday, November 11 at any Great Clips salon or receive a free haircut card to use later.

Non-military customers can purchase a service and receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran they know.

Denny's

Veterans and military personnel can receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Monday, November 12 from 5 a.m. to noon.