Veterans in need of job can head to "Honor a Hero, Hire a Vet" event on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Veterans in need of a job can head to the "Honor a Hero, Hire a Vet" job resource fair on Thursday.
In partnership with America's Job Center of California, the Bakersfield Employment Development Department is hosting the event from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bakersfield Marriott on Truxtun Avenue.
Those who attend can learn about different services, job opportunities, meet employers and submit their resume.
More than 80 businesses and organizations are expected to participate.
