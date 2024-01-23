Veterans in Ridgecrest welcome services at special event

RIDGECREST — Veterans in Ridgecrest had no need to travel to Los Angeles or Bakersfield for services... joining forces with the Veterans Advisory Council for a meeting to discuss several options available.

A mobile medical unit and mental health support were among the variety of services offered on Friday.

“I always, always, when i go into a building, i look to see what’s the best way to get out. it’s just something that’s inbred because of having been trapped inside a tank,” said Gary Whitnack, a Ridgecrest resident and U.S. Marine veteran.

76-year-old Gary Whitnack believes God got him to safety when he was 19 in the Vietnam War. He said he was the lone survivor in his tank.

“I remember looking down at my boots and my feet were on fire …

“To be honest with you, i still have dreams. i still wake up screaming once in a while.”

Mental health support was among the services offered at Calvary Chapel in Ridgecrest. Gary was also there to speak with fellow veterans if they needed any help.

“There’s a lot of vets here, being that there is a military base here and this event, as you probably can hear in the background, is really helping a lot of people out,” Whitnack said.

Mike Wagner, a 71-year-old Ridgecrest resident, said he was in need of legal and medical help, including treatment for a dental abscess.

“Veterans are often taken for granted. And they need help like I do because I’m facing a possible eviction from my house," Wagner said.

Nick coy, who has lived in Ridgecrest for 40 years, helped start the Ridgecrest Veterans Advisory Council 14 years ago to assist veterans with services, some that are distant from Ridgecrest. Approximately 150 people showed up to the event, double the turnout during the summer.

“you can tell from the age group that’s here, they don’t get out too far. it brings help to the community that they don’t normally get," said Coy, the director.

Flu shots and covid vaccinations were offered during the event.

