Vets, foster youth come together to play guitar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local foster youth are sharing their stories through song, thanks to a new project giving them free guitar lessons.

The Guitars for Vets and Foster Youth Project was created by John French as a way to help foster youth overcome the obstacles and challenges they face.

The project has partnered with the Covenant House in Bakersfield to offer the music appreciation class entirely for free.

French says he picked up the guitar as a child and it helped him cope with childhood trauma and brought him joy during his darkest hour. Now, he wants to share that same joy with others.

The first official class starts February 25 and goes through June. Participating students receive a free donated guitar at graduation.

If you would like to donate a guitar or get more information on the class, check out the Guitars for Vets Foster Youth Project Facebook page.