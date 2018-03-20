Victim of a shooting in Delano while inside a parked car identified

Johana Restrepo
9:17 AM, Mar 20, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man who was the victim of a shooting in Delano while he was a passenger in a parked car was identified by authorities.

Ramon Duran Cabral, 37, died at Kern Medical on February 21 at around 8:30 a.m.

His death was ruled a homicide and the shooting took place on Jefferson in Delano.

