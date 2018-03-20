Victim of a shooting in Delano while inside a parked car identified

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man who was the victim of a shooting in Delano while he was a passenger in a parked car was identified by authorities.
Ramon Duran Cabral, 37, died at Kern Medical on February 21 at around 8:30 a.m.
His death was ruled a homicide and the shooting took place on Jefferson in Delano.
The search is on for two thieves who police say broke into a pair of businesses in South Bakersfield multiple times.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider multiple items that could impact Lerdo Jail on Tuesday.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hear the County Fire Department's disaster plan for people with disabilities on Tuesday.
