Victims Identified: Three killed in Monday night shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner's office has released the names of three people found dead inside a home in south Bakersfield on Monday night.

Officials say 30-year-old Luis Carlos Jimenez, 36-year-old April Trujillo Salinas, and 17-month-old Mercedes Jimenez were located by deputies around 6:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of South M Street.

Investigators say all three had gunshot wounds to the body, with the adult male having what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials say April Salinas was the mother of the child, but was unsure of the relationship with Jimenez.

KCSO is asking anyone with information to call them at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at (661) 322-4040.

