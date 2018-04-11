Victims of weekend double homicide identified by authorities

Johana Restrepo
10:51 AM, Apr 11, 2018
1 hour ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Authorities have identified the man and woman who were shot and killed in the front yard of a home in east Bakersfield on Sunday.

Jose Jesus Mendoza, 22, and Jessica Soria, 23, were shot outside a home on Sterling Road at 8:33 a.m.

 

