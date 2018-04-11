Victims of weekend double homicide identified by authorities

Partly Cloudy
HI: 79°
LO: 50°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Authorities have identified the man and woman who were shot and killed in the front yard of a home in east Bakersfield on Sunday.
Jose Jesus Mendoza, 22, and Jessica Soria, 23, were shot outside a home on Sterling Road at 8:33 a.m.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
The smooth sounds of jazz will be filling Bakersfield College for an all-day event on Thursday.
This week on "At The Table," Jada Montemarano visits Studio Movie Grill to learn more about this dine-in movie experience and what…
The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office is hosting an event where teens and parents can learn more about youth programs available…