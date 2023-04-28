Victims' Rights March honors and remembers lives impacted by crime

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It is National Crime Victims' Rights Week, and the Kern County District Attorney's Office hosted its annual Victims' Rights March to take a stand against crime, honor crime victims and survivors, and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to crime.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer says the march has historically been an important outlet for victims to share memories of loved ones and also show support for those who were impacted by crime.

"It's hard to see the families out here because they are still grieving. They feel such pain," said Zimmer. "That's hard, but then it's great to see that they come together and they unite and they want justice in their cases and they want to be cooperating in seeing justice done, and it's great to see."

Zimmer says this year's march is focusing on parents who have lost children to homicide crimes. She and other local law enforcement officers are grateful that the community of Kern is so supportive of seeking justice for victims and showing support for one another.

"It is the reason we do what we do in order to help them. We will fight hard, and it is our honor to fight hard, to represent them in a court of law, to see that justice is done," said Zimmer. "We care about crime victims."

Local resident Jessyka Bejarano and her mother, Patrysha Martinez attended the march in memory of their brother and son, Fernando Bustamante.

"He will forever rest in peace and he will forever be in my heart. He's my brother and I love him and I miss him like crazy, but he'll never be forgotten, and justice will be served one day. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but it will," said Bejarano. "I don't wish bad upon anybody, but I pray for justice for everybody here. So rest in peace to my brother, 'Bird' Fernando Bustamante. I love you with all my heart, and this is for you."

Fernando Bustamante was shot and killed last year. Bejarano and her mother intend to continue their mission of seeking justice.

"I don't know where I am going to get it from or how I am going to get it, but I will," said Martinez. "I won't stop until something changes in our lives, and it's hard. I live day by day the best that I can, but I know that my son is in a better place, because this is a very cruel world."

Jasmine Burleson, the mother of Angel Berumen who was killed in a hit-and-run incident last year, was also at the march. Burleson says her fight to keep her son's name alive continues.

"My goal here is to keep Angel's name relevant and out there. I don't want him to be forgotten," said Burleson. "He would've been 18 this year, so I felt like I needed to be here for him. It's great to see everybody coming together to support each other. It's very sad to see how many people have lost their children."

Zimmer says this week serves as a reminder that those who have lost their lives to crime will never be forgotten.