VIDEO: BPD looking for suspect involved in residential robbery

Kelly Broderick
3:57 PM, Aug 21, 2018
4 hours ago

A home invasion was caught on camera. Bakersfield police are releasing this video in hopes of finding those responsible. If you have any information about this incident please call BPD at 327-7111.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - BPD is on the lookout for a suspect wanted for a residential robbery that happened on August 4, 2018.

According to police officers, the female suspect knocked on the front door of a residence near 9500 High Oak Drive and when the victims opened the door, two armed suspects ran into the residence and robbed the occupants of their residence at gunpoint.

Officers said that the suspects then took items from inside the home and fled.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 5 inches, with a slim build. She has red or brown hair and was wearing a long black and white pin striped dress.

