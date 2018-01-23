Fastrip in southwest Bakersfield responds to viral video
7:16 PM, Jan 22, 2018
59 mins ago
Share Article
A video posted on Facebook, which had over 170,000 views and hundreds of shares appears to show a Fastrip employee telling a customer about a policy they've recently adopted.
The person who posted the video wrote in her description this was the location on White Lane and Gosford.
"After this transaction you can't be coming in here... We're not allowing the homeless people in here anymore," the employee appears says.
23ABC reached out to Fastrip for comment and they provided this statement.
"Our policy and goal at Fastrip is to provide great service to all of our customers including the homeless and a safe place for our employees to work and our customers to shop. Our policy is that we do not allow panhandlers or any illegal activities on our property and have been working closely with the Bakersfield Police Department to address the situation."