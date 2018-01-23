Fastrip in southwest Bakersfield responds to viral video

A video posted on Facebook, which had over 170,000 views and hundreds of shares appears to show a Fastrip employee telling a customer about a policy they've recently adopted.

The person who posted the video wrote in her description this was the location on White Lane and Gosford.

"After this transaction you can't be coming in here... We're not allowing the homeless people in here anymore," the employee appears says.

23ABC reached out to Fastrip for comment and they provided this statement.